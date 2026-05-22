Gambian official highlights importance of multilateral co-op in implementing New Urban Agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The successful implementation of the New Urban Agenda isn't only a matter of policy, but also of building trust, developing democratic governance, and strengthening multilateral cooperation, Mayor of Banjul, Gambia, President of REFELA Africa, Rohey Malick Lowe, said at the closing ceremony of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the global community today more clearly understands that the future of cities and communities depends on joint action and cooperation.

Lowe noted that the consultations held under the leadership of Poland and Malawi on the review and assessment of the New Urban Agenda are of great importance.

"We welcome the continued support for these processes and express our readiness to contribute constructively to global initiatives because this isn't just about politics. This is a matter of building trust, strengthening democratic governance, and developing multilateral cooperation in the 21st century," she stressed.

At the end of her speech, Lowe thanked the organizers and participants of the forum on behalf of local and regional authorities.

"Once again, on behalf of local and regional authorities, I thank everyone, and I wish all participants a safe journey and a successful return," she added.