Azerbaijan urges integrating SDGs into urban planning and policy decisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Integrating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into urban planning and policy decisions is a necessity, rather than an option, Advisor to the Minister of Economy Hasan Hasanli said at an event titled “Strategic Environmental Assessment as a tool for achieving climate targets in urban planning” as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, climate change and environmental degradation are no longer distant risks. They are structural realities that increasingly affect economic growth, social well-being, infrastructure, productivity, public health, and long-term development achievements around the world.

The adviser noted that the figures clearly show this.

"Today, 58 % of the world's population lives in cities, and this figure is projected to reach nearly 70 % by 2050. Cities are responsible for 70 % of global greenhouse gas emissions and 75 % of energy consumption. From 1970 through 2021, economic losses due to extreme weather and climate events amounted to $4.3 trillion, and this figure continues to grow. The pressure on population, the size of cities, and infrastructure will only increase," he explained.

The official emphasized that sustainable development must therefore pay equal attention to all three pillars — economic sustainability, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. These directions complement each other, and cities become key actors in the sustainable transformation towards climate resilience.

He recalled that 83% of the global SDG targets have not yet been fully implemented. Therefore, integrating the SDGs into urban planning and policy decisions is no longer an option — it's a necessity.

"Azerbaijan has submitted four Voluntary National Reports to date, aligned more than 50 state programs and strategies with the SDG targets, and formed institutional coordination mechanisms at the international level. Currently, Azerbaijan is among the top 10 countries among 193 countries that have submitted four Voluntary National Reports to the UN system, and has assumed this responsibility at the global level," he said.

Hasanli added that one of the most important points is the launch of a structured process for localizing the SDGs in cities such as Shusha and Nakhchivan.

"This translates global commitments into local results — through more inclusive urban planning, vision-based local governance, better infrastructure, enhanced climate resilience, and improved public services," added the official.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.