AzInTelecom represented at AI GITEX Kenya 2026 (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC took part in AI GITEX Kenya, one of Africa’s largest technology and artificial intelligence exhibitions, held in Kenya.

Bringing together hundreds of global experts in innovative technologies and artificial intelligence, the event featured “AzInTelecom” with its own exhibition stand.

The company’s main objective in participating was to further strengthen its position in the global technology arena, develop strategic cooperation with foreign partners and showcase local digital products on an international scale.

At the event, Farrukh Farajullayev, director of the company’s Commercial Department, delivered a speech on the role of artificial intelligence in managing large-scale data. He highlighted the digital infrastructure capabilities offered by “AzInTelecom” for the secure processing of the vast flow of data generated in this field.

Exhibition participants showed interest in the company’s digital products and services, while visitors were provided with information about the innovative solutions presented.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, is a technology company specializing in cloud solutions, digital identification and cybersecurity. Operating since 2015, the company is the provider of nationwide projects such as Government Cloud and the SİMA digital signature. “AzInTelecom” contributes to accelerating digital transformation and implementing innovative technologies in the country by consistently offering customers secure, sustainable and accessible services.