WUF13 hosts panel on drafting Azerbaijan's first national sustainability standard (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A high-level panel discussion titled "Developing Azerbaijan’s First National Sustainability Standard: The Sustainable Practices Standard (SPS)" is taking place within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

During the session, international experts, policy architects, and corporate executives are analyzing the structural components of Azerbaijan's maiden Sustainable Practices Standard (SPS). The dialogue focuses heavily on designing functional mechanisms to localize and embed global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into daily operations at the municipal and regional levels.

The panel review sessions specifically target the creation of practical sustainability toolkits tailored for commercial businesses, cultural institutions, and public urban spaces. Furthermore, participants are examining regulatory frameworks to incentivize and promote environmentally and socially responsible methodologies across diverse sectors of the national economy.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated