Uzbekistan, China’s YRPG hold talks on expanding pharmaceutical cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Abdulla Azizov held talks with representatives of the Chinese pharmaceutical company YRPG to discuss expanding cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, Trend reports via YRPG.

The discussions focused on the potential localization of drug production, technology transfer, and workforce training for Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical industry.

Special attention was also given to educational programs and specialist training aimed at supporting the sector’s long-term development.

The sides reviewed opportunities to expand YRPG’s presence in Uzbekistan, including cooperation with local manufacturers and the use of the country’s investment potential in the pharmaceutical industry.

The parties also discussed prospects for joint research and development projects aimed at promoting innovation and strengthening production capacity.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in continuing dialogue and exploring practical areas of cooperation between the Chinese company and Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical sector.