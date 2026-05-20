Kyrgyzstan and Mozambique sign memorandum to institutionalize political dialogue

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 20. The Kyrgyz Republic and Mozambique have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish permanent political consultations, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

The agreement was signed during the first official visit of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev to Mozambique, where he met with the Secretary of State of the Republic of Mozambique for Foreign Affairs and Mozambican Communities Abroad, Maria de Fatima Simao Manso.

The implementation of the memorandum is designed to serve as the baseline framework for deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Beyond establishing the consultation mechanism, the parties discussed expanding trade and economic ties, strengthening interaction within international organizations, and advancing joint initiatives in sustainable development, digitalization, and security.

During the discussions, Kulubayev highlighted Kyrgyzstan's stable economic growth, ongoing systemic reforms, and expanding industrial and infrastructural potential. He emphasized that the Kyrgyz government has begun to actively intensify its engagement with African countries, pointing to potential practical cooperation in agriculture, mining, energy, digital governance, and humanitarian assistance.