35/0.4 kilovolt power networks to be built in Karabakh for first time – Azerishig official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. For the first time, 35/0.4 kilovolt power networks are being built in Karabakh, Araz Mammadzade, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of "Azerishig" OJSC, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

He noted that certain changes and improvements are being made to the management system to achieve this.

"We are primarily developing a special digital system for the integration of renewable energy sources in Karabakh," Mammadzade said. "We intend to introduce the same concept for the Nakhchivan power networks as well. On the other hand, to protect energy efficiency and increase operational flexibility for the newly resettled population in Karabakh, we have created artificial intelligence-based platforms in our dedicated call center. Through these channels, we aim to utilize the predictive capabilities of AI."

The "Azerishig" official stated that these 35/0.4 kilovolt networks are being established exclusively in Karabakh.

"There will be no 6-10 kilovolt networks there," he added.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.