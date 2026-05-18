Ukraine’s Deputy PM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Thanks to Azerbaijan for supporting Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, told reporters on the margins of WUF13, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the forum organizers and the host country, the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was an amazing day in Baku. Thank you very much for that. Thank you for your support of Ukraine. And, of course, I would like to personally thank everyone who helped make the Ukrainian pavilion possible," he said.

A. Kuleba noted that Ukraine has very fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"I think this forum today is the best example of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Not only because of our presentation today, but also in general, because we had excellent meetings with government members. We discussed numerous issues and numerous joint projects. As I already said, not only infrastructure, but also economics and so on. In the area of ​​reconstruction, we have a joint project with Azerbaijan, which is helping us restore some very symbolic sites for Ukraine. And we are very pleased and grateful, especially for the assistance from the Azerbaijani side," he said.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.