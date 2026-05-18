Kyrgyzstan makes particular focus on sustainable dev't of mountainous regions - Zhaparov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kyrgyzstan makes a particular focus on sustainable development of mountainous regions, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during a leaders' summit at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"As a mountainous country, the Kyrgyz Republic places particular importance on the sustainable development of mountainous regions. Unfortunately, melting glaciers, climate change, population migration, and increasing pressure on ecosystems negatively impact cities located in high-mountain and foothill areas," he noted.

Zhaparov emphasized that the sustainable development of mountain cities requires measures to ensure ecosystem resilience, implement water-saving technologies, environmentally friendly waste management systems, and use energy-efficient and seismic-resistant construction solutions.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.