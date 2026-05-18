Turkic World's digital shift: IT as Kazakhstan’s new economic alternative to resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkestan, held on 15 May, once again demonstrated that technological integration is playing an increasingly important role in the modern world.

The main topics of the meeting were digital development and artificial intelligence. This is directly linked to the future competitiveness of the region in the context of global technological transformation. For Kazakhstan, this agenda is of strategic importance, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on a resource-based economy and develop new sources of growth. Notably, 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.

Today, the country’s economy still largely relies on the export of oil, gas, and metals; however, the authorities openly acknowledge that in the coming decades, the state’s sustainability will depend on its ability to integrate into the digital economy. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan’s IT services exports exceeded $1 billion last year, and the digital sector is gradually becoming one of the fastest-growing areas of the economy.

In his speech, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that technological progress has become a factor of stability and security in all countries of the world. He emphasized that states that timely adoption of digital technologies will not be left “on the sidelines of progress.”

In this context, Kazakhstan is seeking to position itself as a regional digital hub in Central Asia. The international center Alem.ai has already been opened in Astana, two supercomputers have been launched, and the next stage is expected to be the creation of a “Data Center Valley.” This project is being developed in Ekibastuz in the Pavlodar region, where land plots have already been allocated, a 215 MW substation has been acquired, and basic infrastructure has been established. Kazakhstan is also holding talks with more than 20 hyperscale companies from the United States, China, and India operating in cloud computing, big data, and digital services. The total potential of the project is estimated at up to 1 GW.

In essence, this refers to the creation of the largest regional data storage and processing center, which is expected to attract international digital capital and global technology companies.

At the same time, digitalization for Kazakhstan also means the modernization of the traditional economy. In the oil and gas and mining sectors, technologies enable predictive maintenance of equipment, optimization of logistics for mining machinery, and improved industrial safety. In agriculture, satellite imagery analysis will help forecast yields and use water resources more efficiently, which is especially important for the southern regions of the country.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, whose digitalization is expected to reduce cargo processing times at customs checkpoints and increase Kazakhstan’s transit attractiveness as a link between China, Central Asian countries, and Europe.

Another important direction is the development of human capital. The country is preparing to launch an Artificial Intelligence University. Tokayev announced readiness to provide special grants for citizens of Turkic states, while migration procedures for qualified specialists are being simplified.

Tokayev also highlighted the introduction of a “golden visa” for foreign entrepreneurs and investors, which grants access to state and financial services on equal terms with Kazakhstan’s citizens. At the same time, the authorities are seeking to strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty. This includes the development of domestic language models and digital solutions adapted to the Kazakh language, legislation, and cultural context. This is viewed as a tool for data protection and reducing dependence on foreign platforms in education, healthcare, public administration, and the financial sector.

The summit also demonstrated the Organization of Turkic States’ aspiration to create a unified digital space. Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev stated that digitalization is becoming the main factor of economic growth and regional resilience. He recalled the “Turkic ID” project, which already allows citizens of several countries to use national identity cards instead of passports when crossing borders. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in turn, emphasized that cooperation in the technological sphere must be elevated to the “highest possible level,” and that digital development should become a strategic vision for the common future of the Turkic world.

At the same time, Kazakhstan deliberately emphasizes that the Organization of Turkic States is not a military or geopolitical bloc. Tokayev explicitly rejected attempts to portray the OTS as a military alliance and stated that the organization is primarily being developed as a platform for trade, economic, technological, and humanitarian cooperation.

This demonstrates Astana’s intention to use Turkic integration primarily as a tool for economic development, investment attraction, and strengthening regional competitiveness. The Turkestan summit effectively presented a new development model for the OTS, in which digital infrastructure, logistics, education, and technology are expected to gradually become an alternative to the resource-based economy and the foundation of long-term economic growth.