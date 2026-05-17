WUF13 ministerial discussions serve as stepping stone from Baku to New York - UN-Habitat official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Today's Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA) within the framework of WUF13 touched upon issues of sustainable cities, housing, land-based services, and other key matters, Raf Tuts, Director of the Global Solutions Division at UN-Habitat, said during the closing session of the "Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA)" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the UN-Habitat official, the next 10 years must be a period of implementation.

"For this, there is a need for finance, local resources, and more data. Today's ministerial meeting is part of the path leading from Baku to New York. Today's discussions will serve to prepare for the high-level meeting. New responsibilities are placed upon our shoulders. Let us continue the Baku meetings in New York," Tuts added.