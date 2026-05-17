Opening session of Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly underway at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. ​The opening session of the Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly is being held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

​The assembly aims to serve as a vital platform for solidarity, the formulation of strategic blueprints, and the coordination of joint actions capable of delivering real, measurable impacts at the local level.

​A primary objective of the assembly is to engineer concrete solutions and actionable policy proposals that elevate the role of grassroots initiatives in promoting the right to adequate housing. These proposals will be officially submitted to the upcoming "Grassroots and Civil Society Roundtable" during WUF13.

​The roundtable will facilitate a high-level exchange of ideas among national governments, local authorities, and other key stakeholders, focusing on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and territory-specific local commitments.

​Grounded in a spirit of collective solidarity, the assembly builds on the collaborative networks established between grassroots groups and civil society organizations both leading up to and during the Baku forum.

​Participants are being actively encouraged to map out concrete cooperation opportunities during and beyond WUF13, with a clear focus on reinforcing global action to secure equitable access to housing, land rights, and basic public services for all.

​Furthermore, the assembly provides a critical framework for debating the political and economic dimensions of housing policies, public participation, and community livelihoods. The overarching goal is to ensure that grassroots solutions are not viewed merely as temporary fixes for systemic inequalities, but rather as primary drivers of structural changes rooted in fundamental human rights, equitable resource distribution, and human dignity.

Will be updated