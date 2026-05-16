OTS NGO platform plans major expansion by Nov. 2026, SecGen says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. By November 2026, a number of initiatives are planned to be implemented at both the operational and institutional levels with the aim of expanding the scope of activities of the NGO Platform of the OTS Member States, including the adoption of decisions regarding the legal status and development strategy of this institution, Secretary-General of the NGO Platform of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Azer Allahveranov said during his address at the 2nd Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS Member States, Trend reports.

The level of cooperation among Turkic states, formed on the basis of common historical, ethnic, cultural, and spiritual ties, unites the Turkic world on a single platform, much like a single family, transforming this region into an influential geopolitical power in Eurasia in the 21st century.

The Secretary General emphasized that the non-governmental organizations participating in the current event are making a significant contribution to the integration of the Turkic world, which is growing stronger every day:

“Today, the Platform, drawing on our shared history, cultural ties, and the principles of solidarity, cooperation, and mutual respect, plays a vital role in developing and deepening social, humanitarian, and inter-community relations within the Turkic world, as well as in strengthening unity and solidarity among NGOs.

The Platform, which has focused its work on building the capacity of NGOs and facilitating a broad exchange of experience and knowledge to deepen diplomacy, dialogue, and exchanges among Turkic peoples, has quickly succeeded in organizing bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral events.”

“We hope that the joint projects and events planned for the near future for the NGOs represented on our platform will create favorable conditions for strengthening solidarity among our peoples on a solid foundation, while also making a significant contribution to the integration of the Turkic world,” he concluded.