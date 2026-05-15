Azerbaijan introduces ‘WUF13’ function on ‘AYNA MaaS’ mobile app

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A new, "WUF13" function has been added to the "AYNA MaaS" mobile application in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17-22, a source in the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

Guests and event participants can make their travel easier and more comfortable during the days of the session by activating the function in the application.

Users can see specific "WUF13" stops on the map and track bus arrival times for their selected stops in real time.

Moreover, the function helps to plan a trip to the venue by entering "Baku Olympic Stadium" in the "Where to Go" section.

Further details can be found in the instructional video:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/kJV9DEKjk-w