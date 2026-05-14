Erdogan highlights historic significance of visit for Kazakhstan-Türkiye ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. The current visit will make a significant contribution to strengthening the unity between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a limited-format meeting in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Erdogan for accepting his invitation and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.

“It can be stated with confidence that your visit is of exceptional importance and is a historic event. Undoubtedly, your current visit will give a strong boost to bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are bound by consistently friendly, fraternal relations and an eternal partnership. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our states,” Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also recalled the agreements reached during his official visit to Türkiye last year.

“The fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Ankara, where very important decisions were made. Today, the sixth meeting of the Council will take place, as well as a major business forum. A representative delegation has arrived in Astana with you. I am confident that your visit will be successful. Today we are taking a big step toward the bright future of our cooperation,” he noted.

In turn, Erdogan expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the warm reception.

“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for inviting us to the land of our ancestors. You are showing us exceptional hospitality. The honor with which my delegation was received, including the escort of aircraft from the moment we entered Kazakhstan’s airspace, brought us great joy. We will certainly not forget this,” Erdogan said.