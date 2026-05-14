Azerbaijani analyst highlights geopolitical implications of Armenia’s upcoming elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The parliamentary elections in Armenia serve as a kind of referendum on the peace agenda proposed to them, Farhad Mammadov, director of the South Caucasus Research Center, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a roundtable discussion titled “Discussions on President Ilham Aliyev’s Speech During His Visit to Zangilan.”

Mammadov noted that in Armenia, we are observing a distortion of recent history by major powers.

“Some countries intend to keep alive the issues that the Armenian government is trying to sweep under the rug and use them in future geopolitical processes.”