Media representatives inspect final work ahead of WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Media representatives have been introduced to the final work carried out within the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Trend reports.

First, the media representatives were introduced to the accreditation process.

Then, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company Adil Mammadov introduced them to the venue.

He pointed out that all the people who will work at the accreditation center during the WUF13 days are Azerbaijanis, and no foreign platform was referred to in this process.

The media representatives and bloggers were introduced to the forum's conference room.

It was noted that, along with the "Media center", the "Round table", "Special session" and "Dialogue" halls are located in the zone covering an area of ​​two hectares. The "Media center" includes a work area, live broadcast and interview rooms, a press conference hall, TV studios, and a recreation area for media representatives. They were also reported that the WUF13 "Media center" has desks for 140 employees, 28 of which are for live broadcasters.

"The WUF 13 venue has been established in the form of a campus. It will be possible to move from the WUF13 "Media center" to any other location," Mammadov said.

According to him, anyone who is currently abroad and has registered will be able to join the WUF13 session in a hybrid format.

After that, the media representatives got acquainted with the "Media hub".

During the media tour, it was emphasized that public catering outlets will also be available in the WUF13 area. It was noted that the prices of food sold by companies will also be controlled. It was emphasized that all the requirements set by the UN during the WUF13 days will be fulfilled.

The media representatives were reported that 41 countries will be represented in the pavilions organized within the framework of WUF13. Representatives of about 14 foreign municipalities will also participate in the pavilions.

Later, the media representatives were introduced to the opening and closing ceremony hall.

It was pointed out that information boards have been installed throughout the Baku Olympic Stadium.

"The total area of ​​the WUF13 territory is 53 hectares. 10 hectares of this are intended for transportation," said Mammadov.

It was noted that people in national costumes will be present in the territory during the forum days.

At the end of the media tour, Mammadov answered journalists' questions.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. The forum is organized as part of cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The event will be attended by government officials from various countries, representatives of the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as representatives of international organizations.

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