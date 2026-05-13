Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss expansion of energy cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector during Energy Week in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbekneftgaz.

The talks were held at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz, during his visit to Tashkent.

In the course of the talks, the sides focused on plans for electrification, development of the electrical engineering industry, and exchange of experience in cooperation with international companies in renewable energy.

Officials highlighted mutual interest in strengthening technological cooperation, implementing modern solutions in the energy sector, and advancing joint projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability.