Baku creates open-air WUF13 Boulevard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. An open-air WUF13 Boulevard has been created for participants of the World Urban Forum, Trend reports.

This was announced on May 12, following President Ilham Aliyev’s review of the preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place May 17–22 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The boulevard covers 2.5 hectares. Designed as a public urban-style space, it will allow participants to move freely, relax, and access catering services. The boulevard also serves as a transition to the "Expo Zone" and functions as a public space.

The Urban Expo Zone covers 3.5 hectares and features exhibition spaces for national pavilions, international organizations, government agencies, local authorities, the private sector, NGOs, foundations, and academic institutions. In total, 121 pavilions have been established, including 41 national pavilions.

The ceremonial components of the forum have been meticulously planned. A dedicated flag square has been prepared for official ceremonies and designed with fortress-wall motifs intended to evoke the atmosphere of a historic city environment.

An additional 10-hectare zone for transport terminals and parking-transfer functions has been integrated into the operational area. This zone will manage bus and taxi services, parking, and participant orientation. The city’s transport interchange centers, electric buses, and airport transfers are fully integrated into the event’s general transportation plan.

The registration area can serve up to 70 people simultaneously and process approximately 1,000 participants per hour. Separate accreditation and registration desks have been set up for persons with disabilities. Registration operations have been developed by the Azerbaijani operational team in line with the forum’s requirements and adapted for phased participant management.

WUF13, jointly organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, is expected to once again place Azerbaijan at the center of global attention. To date, 32,225 participants from 180 countries have registered for the event, already making it a record figure in the history of WUF. During this prestigious event, Azerbaijan will present its unprecedented reconstruction and urban development model in Garabagh and East Zangezur. This includes the "smart city" and "smart village" concepts applied in the liberated territories and the transformation of these regions into "green energy zones" – serving as leading global examples of modern urbanization and ecological restoration. Notably, WUF13 marks the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum that a Leaders' Summit segment has been included in the program.