Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid an official visit to the Slovak Republic at the invitation of Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kalinak, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Following the welcoming ceremony held in Bratislava, the Azerbaijani defense minister walked past the guard of honor lined up in his honor.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic Robert Kalinak.

During the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and emphasized the importance of mutual visits.

The parties also discussed prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation.

