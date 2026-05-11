Uzbekistan records strong investment growth in 1Q2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Uzbekistan invested 156.3 trillion soums ($13.05 billion) in fixed capital across the economy and social sector from January through March 2026, marking a 29.6% increase year-on-year.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that most investments were driven by foreign sources. Foreign investments and non-guaranteed foreign loans totaled 107,578.8 billion soums ($8.98 billion), significantly exceeding other funding channels.

Domestic enterprises contributed 20,530.6 billion soums ($1.71 billion), while government-guaranteed foreign loans amounted to 10,800.7 billion soums ($902 million).

Household funds accounted for 8,656.4 billion soums ($723 million), while commercial bank financing and other borrowed resources totaled 4,249.9 billion soums ($355 million). Public sector contributions included 3,947.7 billion soums ($330 million) from the republican budget and 566.3 billion soums ($47 million) from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development.

Overall, the data indicate continued reliance on external financing alongside steady domestic investment activity, supporting Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic expansion.