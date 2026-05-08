Washington hosts opening ceremony for Turkmen-American Business Cooperation Association

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

ASHGHABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. The Turkmen American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) was officially inaugurated in Washington, D.C., establishing a platform to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the U.S., Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in the U.S.

The launch event and inaugural TABCA business forum convened over 50 Turkmen and American companies across logistics, e-commerce, IT, education, consulting, trade, services, and other small and medium-sized business sectors.

The forum emphasized the development of direct B2B contacts between entrepreneurs from both countries. Participants presented their business activities, explored cooperation opportunities, and exchanged insights on conducting business in Turkmenistan and the United States.

Representatives of the Turkmen Embassy noted that TABCA will serve as a practical mechanism for expanding bilateral economic engagement, particularly within the SME sector.

The event also featured a B2B networking session and an award ceremony recognizing entrepreneurs for their contributions to strengthening Turkmen-American business ties.

Organizers highlighted that the establishment of TABCA represents a significant step toward fostering stronger, more direct connections between the business communities of Turkmenistan and the United States.