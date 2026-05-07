Azerbaijan sets new salary requirement to ensure gender equality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. To promote gender equality, employers’ obligation to ensure equal pay has been clarified. Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendments to the Labor Code approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, an employer is obliged to pay equal wages to employees performing the same or different work of equal value, regardless of gender. Equal value of work must be determined by the employer, taking into account working conditions, the nature of the work function, and the tariff-specialty characteristics provided for in the unified tariff-specialty questionnaires in force.

Consequently, in accordance with the amendments to the Law “On Guarantees of Gender Equality (Men and Women),” Article 9.1 has been reworded. Thus, an employer is required to pay equal wages to employees performing work of equal value, whether the work is the same or different, regardless of gender. Equal value of work is determined by the employer in accordance with the requirements of the Labor Code, taking into account working conditions, the nature of the job, and the wage-specialization characteristics provided for in the current unified wage-specialization questionnaires.