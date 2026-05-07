Modern irrigation technologies now cover part of Azerbaijan’s arable land - ADSEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Currently, modern irrigation technologies are applied to approximately 11% of Azerbaijan's arable land, Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), said today on the third day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that expanding the use of modern and “smart” irrigation systems in other regions is also one of the key priorities for both the Ministry of Agriculture and the relevant government agencies:

“Today, the agricultural sector is undergoing a period of significant transformation. Digitalization is no longer just a trend, but an integral part of our lives. Currently, management principles are based on digital solutions, technological support, and accurate databases. For the state of Azerbaijan, one of the key priorities is also the application of modern technologies for the efficient use of water resources.

In this regard, the use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence-based solutions, is considered crucial for assessing water resources, organizing water metering, ensuring rational water use, achieving equitable distribution of water resources, and delivering them to end-users in accordance with their needs.

An electronic water management information system is currently being created. This system will ensure the unification of all water resources of the country on a single platform. The system will be open to the use of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Energy, and other relevant agencies. Because today, water management is carried out based on coordinated activities of various agencies, and the establishment of water accounting is one of the main directions," he said.

The Deputy Chairman noted that within this framework, work is being done to measure and record water from the source to the end consumer.

"14 hydroposts have already been established on the rivers, and water levels are monitored online through these stations. Based on this data, forecasts are made, water demand is determined, and effective management of water resources is ensured.

The electronic water management information system will manage all water resources, reservoirs, underground and surface water sources, artesian wells, and other infrastructure facilities of the country in a unified manner. In addition, a database on drinking water, wastewater, irrigation systems, and rainwater infrastructure is being formed within the framework of digitalization projects, and most of this work is already nearing completion.

As for artificial intelligence solutions, these technologies are based on large databases. Currently, extensive databases have been formed both in the Ministry of Agriculture and in relevant state agencies. For example, information has been collected on more than 1,9 million subscribers and water consumers, and their long-term usage indicators, water demand, and payment information are being analyzed," he added.

Bayramov said that joint activities are being carried out with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to establish big data infrastructures in this direction.

"Currently, artificial intelligence solutions are already being applied in areas such as call centers, document management, measuring snow volume in mountainous areas, and managing flood and inundation risks. It is planned to continuously expand these processes. At the same time, work is underway to integrate the electronic agricultural information system with the electronic water management information system. Information exchange has already begun, and in the future, the development of more accurate solutions for each farmer, operational monitoring of water demand, and timely meeting of this demand will be fully managed through information systems," he concluded.