Azerbaijan, Mongolia establish legal framework for enhanced airline co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia have signed an Air Services Agreement, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting with Borkhuu Delgersaikhan, Mongolia’s Minister of Roads and Transport, in Germany.

During the meeting, we discussed expanding cooperation in the transport sector between our countries, specifically increasing existing opportunities in road and air transport.

We signed the ‘Air Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia.’ This document will contribute to the development of economic and cultural ties between our countries, create favorable conditions for effective cooperation between airlines, and establish a solid legal framework for the operation of flights,” the publication reads.