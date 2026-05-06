Baku set to host 'Point of Desires' weekend music festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher will turn into a space for music and creativity on May 10, Trend reports.

The first-ever "Point of Desires" inclusive music festival invites audiences to a different and inspiring atmosphere.

The festival is organized and initiated by the International Music Education Center (IMEC), organized and supported by the Department of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Baku Media Center, and PASHA Holding.

The project highlights the power of inclusion, the boundlessness of creativity, and the unifying role of music. The program, which will be presented with the participation of children and youth, not only reveals their talents but also sends a strong social message to society.

Within the framework of the festival, classic scenes of Azerbaijani cinema will gain new stage life in a musical format. Through the revived scenes, the national heritage will meet with a new breath and a new audience. Live music, performances of various genres, and dynamic flash mobs will add a special rhythm to the event.

"Point of Desires" aims to become one of the memorable cultural events of Baku by uniting music and people in one place.