FAO highlights steady strengthening of cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Cooperation between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Azerbaijan is growing stronger year by year, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, representative of the FAO in the country, said at the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, at FAO, we are proud to be part of the most important and influential platform of the year, bringing together stakeholders committed to strengthening food security and developing sustainable agriculture. This year's exhibition comes at a particularly sensitive and important time for the agri-food sector.

He noted that in an uncertain world characterized by disruptions in supply chains and the pressures of climate change, the importance of sustainable, innovative, and self-sufficient agriculture has never been greater.

"The main directions of this year's program reflect precisely this reality and are closely aligned with FAO's mandate, as well as Azerbaijan's priorities.

This year, the role of women farmers is in the spotlight. It is important to highlight their vital, but often invisible, contribution to agriculture and food systems. Addressing the barriers women face can lead to higher productivity, better nutrition, and stronger resilience.

Climate change continues to pose serious challenges for farmers. Therefore, efficient use of water resources, protection of soil health, use of digital tools, and establishment of modern value chains are no longer an option, but a necessity. The Caspian Agro exhibition plays an important role in implementing these priorities by combining innovations with real applications".

Nasar emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO is growing stronger every year.

"Joint efforts are implementing more efficient irrigation systems, strengthening cooperatives, supporting sustainable management of land and water resources, and empowering farmers with training and digital tools. These initiatives not only serve to increase productivity, but also to improve human well-being, protect ecosystems, and create new opportunities for rural communities.

Agriculture remains a key pillar of Azerbaijan’s identity and economic development. As the sector modernizes, FAO continues to support farmers’ adaptation and development through innovation, policy development, digital transformation and climate-resilient solutions.

However we understand that true transformation is only possible through collaborative efforts. Governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia, farmers and communities all have a critical role to play in building a sustainable and productive agricultural future.

Noting the achievements of Azerbaijan's agri-food sector and moving towards new horizons of cooperation, I would like to thank each of you for your support and dedication to this field. Caspian Agro is not just an exhibition. It is a place for learning, collaboration, creativity, and partnership. The ideas discussed here will influence the shaping of food systems in the years to come.

As we work together for a more sustainable agricultural future, we understand that we are doing so not only for future generations, but also for ourselves. Our shared goal is to build a world where land thrives, communities thrive, and every person is fed with dignity.

On behalf of FAO, I wish each of you a successful and inspiring exhibition. I hope that your discussions will lead to real solutions and your partnerships to progress, contributing to a more sustainable agricultural future for Azerbaijan," Nasar added.

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