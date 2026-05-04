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China’s cultural sector posts steady revenue growth in early 2026
Economy
Materials
4 May 2026 15:18 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: DWP Digital
Data covering 482,000 enterprises above the designated size, shows that sectors representing new cultural formats showed stronger growth.
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