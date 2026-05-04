Kazakhstan's Tokayev pushes for assessment of digital economy’s impact on GDP

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to submit proposals on assessing the impact of the digital economy on GDP, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the statement during the 2nd meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence.

The president noted that the concept of the “digital economy” has not yet received a final definition, while the existing methodology remains fragmented.

“When we are reported that the five percent GDP growth target has been achieved, it is necessary to clearly distinguish to what extent this was ensured by the real sector of the economy and to what extent it resulted from the introduction of innovations. The lack of substantial achievements is masked by aggregate indicators, which creates an illusion of efficiency and does not allow for an objective assessment of the real contribution of digitalization and artificial intelligence to economic growth. The government, together with the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, should submit proposals on assessing the impact of the digital economy on GDP,” Tokayev said.

The president also noted that recent data from leading global laboratories indicates a widening gap between developed and developing economies.

“Artificial intelligence is leading to the concentration of capital and technology in the hands of global leaders, creating a ‘technological divide’ that cannot be overcome without timely and decisive regulatory intervention. For Kazakhstan, this is a signal. It is necessary to carefully study the current situation to gain a clear understanding of our capabilities in developing real intelligent solutions,” Tokayev said.