International Carpet Festival held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. In the heart of ancient Baku – Icherisheher – narrow streets, stone walls and caravanserais were transformed for a few days into a living fabric woven from ornaments, traditions and contemporary art, Trend reports.

The third International Carpet Festival opened here – a world-class event that brought together thousands of local residents and foreign guests.

These days, Baku is becoming more than just the world's carpet capital—it's becoming a place where the past and future are literally woven into a single canvas. Ancient caravanserais, squares, and historic houses have become venues for carpet exhibitions, master classes, and musical events.

The festival's main mission is to present Azerbaijani carpet weaving to the world not as a museum exhibit, but as a living, evolving art. Carpet weaving in Azerbaijan has long ceased to be simply a craft. It is a visual code that encodes regional patterns, family traditions, and the aesthetics of entire eras.

The festival kicked off on May 1 at the Baku Business Center, where the second International Carpet Forum was held on the theme "Carpet Industry: Values, Design, and Competitiveness." It brought together leading experts, designers, manufacturers and researchers from around the world, serving as an intellectual prelude to a large-scale cultural marathon.

But the real magic unfolded in Icherisheher. From that day on, the ancient city was transformed into an open gallery: carpets adorned squares, courtyards, and even the walls of historic buildings. National pavilions have appeared in Gosha Gala Square, where artisans from various countries showcase their weaving traditions. Various events, stands, pavilions, and master classes are held in the caravanserais and on the cobbled streets, where you can literally see how a carpet is "born."

Particular interest was generated by unusual artistic solutions: for example, an improvised football field, created entirely from carpets, which was visited by Karabakh football players, causing a stir. One of the most discussed performances was the symbolic "carpet wedding," where traditions took on an almost theatrical form.

These days, Icherisheher has become more than just a venue – it has transformed into a living space for carpet art, where the past and the future intertwine in a single pattern.

The festival also features exhibitions of unique carpets from various regions, weaving workshops where you can witness the process of creating a pattern, performance programs, and special educational activities for children.

The event was organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The festival was timed to coincide with Carpet Weaver's Day and the 10th anniversary of "Azerkhalcha". One of the festival's partners was the Karabakh Revival Foundation, which presented the project "In the Footsteps of Karabakh," implemented jointly with the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts. Specialized literature was also on display, along with an information board.

As the foundation's public relations coordinator, Parvin Mamedova, noted, children create artwork inspired by the patterns of Karabakh carpets:

"Our collaboration with the Academy of Arts has been ongoing for several years. The first stage was the "Colors of Karabakh" project, and we plan to present its second part soon. The unique feature of the project is that the created works are donated in exchange for donations. We categorically avoid using the term "sale"—it's a form of charitable donation. All funds raised go toward the restoration of Karabakh's cultural heritage.

The work from the previous phase generated great interest among donors and companies and was donated in exchange for significant donations. Furthermore, the foundation is committed not only to cultural restoration but also to environmental protection. Therefore, olive tree saplings are on display at the stand. Anyone can scan a QR code to make a donation for tree planting in Karabakh. As a token of gratitude, participants are presented with symbolic olive sapling".

Another partner is the Baku International Art Festival. BIAF's main mission is to bring world-class art to Baku, present local talent on an international platform, and create a unity between tradition and modernity through the prism of art. Asmar Babayeva, Creative Director and Board Member of Azerkhalcha OJSC, emphasized the importance of synthesizing musical and carpet art:

"The festival's events will take place at leading cultural venues in Baku. The festival will feature both international and local artists, presenting new ideas and contemporary art forms. Our goal is to contribute to the development of contemporary culture in Azerbaijan and create a platform for creative exchange. We strive to unite music, dance, theater, and visual arts on a single platform, creating not just events, but a complete emotional experience".

The festival becomes a meeting point for cultures, ideas, and eras. Baku once again confirms its status as a city where East meets West, and tradition seamlessly merges with modernity.

And perhaps it is here today that one can best appreciate that a carpet is not just an everyday object, but a language spoken by history. A language that resonates particularly vibrantly and modernly in Baku.