Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 2. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed prospects for further expanding trade and economic cooperation, diversifying business ties, and advancing new joint projects, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place oduring a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Mekan Ishangulyev and President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu.

Special attention was given to the implementation of new joint projects across various areas of bilateral partnership.

In this context, the parties noted the significant potential for steadily increasing bilateral trade volumes and for deepening and intensifying ties between the business communities of the two countries.

They also emphasized that the activities of the Turkmen-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council, as well as the organization of specialized exhibitions and joint business forums, are expected to play an important role in this process.

For reference, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.