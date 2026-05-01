Baku Initiative Group reveals intensive activity on colonialism and human rights events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has successfully held over 35 international events on various topics such as the consequences of colonial and neo-colonial policies, legal issues, the protection of human rights, the protection of the rights of indigenous peoples, and the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities since 2023, the Executive Director of BIG Abbas Abbasov said at an international Youth Forum entitled "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era", Trend reports.

He noted that since 2024, the BIG has continued its activities as a think tank.

"Since 2024, we have published three books and prepared and published more than 40 reports. At the same time, we have prepared and submitted authoritative reports to international organizations and relevant international institutions. We have successfully established cooperation with more than nine overseas territories that, unfortunately, still suffer from colonialism, as well as with more than 15 countries that have suffered from neo-colonial policies.

In addition, we have established cooperation with international organizations and their institutions, such as the United Nations and its agencies, the Human Rights Council, the Human Rights Committee, the Permanent Forum on Peoples of African Descent, and the United Nations Youth Office, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement," Abbasov added.