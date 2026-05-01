Azerbaijan talks growth in fake news, hybrid threats and abuses of AI - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Fake news, hybrid threats, and abuses of artificial intelligence are on the rise, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said at the 3rd Forum on "Public processes in the media sphere" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Considering the impact of these factors on the country's image, domestic public life, and international stability, the media should be more careful in this direction. Such cases spread in the media have the power to shape and change public opinion. Over the past 15 years, millions of people around the world have used the internet primarily to access social platforms.

"In the last five years, more than 50% of news has been obtained by people through these platforms. In developed countries, more than 90% of the population has these opportunities. In developing countries, this indicator is relatively low," he said.

The deputy minister also touched upon the issue of schools' access to the internet. He noted that currently 63% of schools are connected to the broadband internet network.

"In the next stage, support will be provided for the transition to fiber-optic internet. Currently, there is one computer for every six students in schools. Our goal is to provide every student with a personal computer. The media environment is also undergoing rapid transformation," he added.

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