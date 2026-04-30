Turkmenistan, Moldova discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Turkmenistan and Moldova have discussed prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting in Chisinau between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Toyly Ataev and Moldovan MP Petru Burduja, chairman of the parliamentary friendship group with Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed current issues and future directions of interparliamentary cooperation, including plans to organize mutual visits and expand contacts between relevant committees, as well as development of the legal framework of bilateral relations.

The parties agreed to hold meetings on a reciprocal basis to strengthen parliamentary dialogue and support the overall development of Turkmen-Moldovan relations.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on broader areas of cooperation, including trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.