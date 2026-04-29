Azerbaijani diaspora voices concern over NYC mayor’s biased statements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijanis living around the world are strongly protesting the unfounded and biased remarks about Azerbaijan made by New York City (U.S.) Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on the “X” platform., Trend reports.

Several diaspora organizations, including the Azerbaijan-American Youth Federation, the American Azerbaijan Integration Center, the American Azerbaijan Music Foundation, the Azerbaijan America Organizations Alliance, the Florida Azerbaijan American Cultural Association, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Israel, the International Association of Intercultural Relations “AzIz,” and the British Azerbaijanis Society, sent a letter to the New York mayor, stating that the claims contradict international law norms and principles.

The letters express serious concern over accusations directed at the Azerbaijani people. It is emphasized that Mamdani’s statements reflect political bias and distort key principles of international law. The diaspora noted that at a time when the United States supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and important steps are being taken toward normalization, such biased approaches are unacceptable. It was also highlighted that the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region has been offered equal rights and security guarantees within reintegration efforts, with concrete steps taken for their socio-economic integration. The letters stress that no cases of ethnically motivated violence against civilians have been recorded and that actions have been in line with international legal principles.

Diaspora organizations called for an objective approach based on the United Nations Charter, United Nations Security Council resolutions, general principles of international law, and historical facts in addressing such issues.