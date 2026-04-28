Uzbekistan announces fourfold rise in Fergana region’s IT industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. The volume of IT services in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region has increased fourfold in recent years, while exports have exceeded $23 million, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting in the city of Fergana focused on the socio-economic development of the region.

It was noted that a new IT Park with a total area of 30,000 square meters was commissioned this year in Fergana. In addition, an “IT Cluster” was recently launched at Vocational College No. 1 in Kuva. Under the initiative, 100 young people will receive annual training in programming, robotics, graphic design, and foreign languages.

Officials were instructed to expand the Kuva model starting from the next academic year by launching similar training programs in 16 additional districts, with one technical college in each district.

The plans also include opening an IT Park University in Fergana and a branch campus of INHA University in Margilan. Together, the two institutions are expected to enroll around 1,000 students annually in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and software engineering.