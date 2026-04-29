PremiumIran reveals expenses on Shahid Salimi Neka thermal power plant's block launch
A significant investment was made to commission the gas block of the Shahid Salimi Neka thermal power plant in northern Iran. The plant's new gas block has increased electricity production capacity. Ongoing development efforts aim to further expand the plant's overall capacity.
Premium content
Get full access to in-depth analysis, exclusive reports and weekly briefings.
Welcome offer $10 $1 first month Then $10 / monthGet the offer
Already have an account? Login