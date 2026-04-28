Uzbekistan, China explore fresh investment opportunities in Nanjing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan and China have discussed the launch of new investment initiatives during a roundtable held in Nanjing, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issues were discussed during the meeting led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Ilzat Kasimov, with representatives of leading companies from Jiangsu Province.

According to the ministry, the event brought together more than 30 major corporations that expressed strong interest in expanding bilateral cooperation and launching new investment projects in Uzbekistan.

Special attention was given to the investment potential of Uzbekistan’s regions, with presentations highlighting economic opportunities in Karakalpakstan, Jizzakh Region, and Bukhara Region.

The sides also discussed the creation of industrial clusters and technology parks, as well as prospects for deeper manufacturing cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the healthcare sector, where participants outlined practical steps toward launching joint medical projects and developing medical tourism with the participation of Chinese investors.

The meeting underscored growing economic ties between Uzbekistan and China, as both sides continue to explore new avenues for industrial and investment partnerships.