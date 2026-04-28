Azerbaijan to define procedure for holding competitions to fund cultural projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A procedure for conducting competitions to fund cultural projects will be established, Trend reports.

This is stipulated in the Law on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Culture,” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, grant funding for cultural projects will be provided in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Grants” to stimulate innovative activities and research aimed at developing and improving the quality of cultural services, as well as cultural and creative industries, developing the infrastructure of cultural institutions, and educational activities in the cultural sphere. The procedure for conducting competitions for grant funding of projects in the cultural sector is determined by the relevant executive authority.

In law, the term “cultural industries” has been replaced by “cultural and creative industries.”