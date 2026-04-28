Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend, Girmizi Bazar and Khanoba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Khojavend, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Khanoba, Trend reports.

At this stage, 39 families (176 people) have been sent to Khojavend city, 16 families (63 people) to Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 13 families (60 people) to Khanoba village.

The former IDPs returning to the native land thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.