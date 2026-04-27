Iran lifts export ban on several agricultural and food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Iran has lifted its ban on the export of several agricultural and food products, Trend reports, citing the country’s Trade Promotion Organization.

According to the report, the restrictions on the export of honey, fish, olives, dates, figs, oranges, and potato starch have been removed.

The ban had previously been imposed amid tensions arising from the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, during which Iran restricted agricultural exports.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.