Iranian airline plans flights to Baku and several regional destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Iran’s “Iran Air” airline is planning to operate flights to Baku, Doha, Najaf, and Baghdad, Trend reports, citing Iran Air.

The company has announced plans to expand its flight network to these destinations. It was noted that flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport have already begun.

The first flight was carried out to Medina in Saudi Arabia, followed by a flight to Istanbul, Türkiye. Daily flights to Istanbul are expected to start from May 1.

The report also references ongoing regional tensions linked to Iran’s nuclear program and previous military escalations involving the United States and Israel, which have contributed to instability in the region.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

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