CBA gears up for establishing centralized anti-fraud ecosystem in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Work is underway to establish a centralized anti-fraud ecosystem at the national level in Azerbaijan, Chief Specialist of the Payment Systems and Product Development Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Elvin Juvarov, said during the second day of “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States” in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the main goal is to form a centralized anti-fraud ecosystem at the country level.

"We mentioned this issue last year. Discussions are currently underway on the implementation of this strategy. It's planned to form a centralized system and, in parallel, improve the internal systems of financial institutions. The goal is to ensure information exchange, establish integration with the centralized system, and create a unified anti-fraud ecosystem," he noted.

Juvarov highlighted that the process of preparing unified requirements and control mechanisms in the anti-fraud field is already underway.

"It's planned to present these mechanisms to the market by the end of the year. Currently, preparatory work is underway. At the initial stage, certain control mechanisms and recommendations will be presented to the market, and at the end, it's planned to form unified requirements," he added.

The CBA official noted that work is also underway to strengthen information exchange in the sector.

"A working group has been established for this purpose. Currently, work is ongoing to further improve information exchange from a technological perspective and partially automate the process," he stressed.

Juvarov said that awareness-raising activities are also one of the priority areas. According to him, the CBA regularly organizes trainings for students at various universities and educational institutions.

"Information is provided on types of fraud, methods of combating fraud, and awareness-raising mechanisms during the trainings," he pointed out.