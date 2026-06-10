Azerbaijani MEDIA organizes public discussion of new draft law (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A public discussion of the draft law on amendments to the Azerbaijani Code of Administrative Offenses, the laws "On information, informatization and information protection" and "On the protection of children from harmful information" is being held, organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Representatives of relevant government agencies, media representatives, and experts are participating in the discussion.

During the discussions, an exchange of views will be held on the innovations envisaged in the draft law and issues related to their implementation.