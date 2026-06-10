Azerbaijan highlights importance of legal awareness in children’s development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. It's not easy to both conduct research in the field of children's rights and prepare a textbook that is understandable for children, Chairman of the Presidium of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan Anar Baghirov said at the presentation ceremony of the research report "Legal thoughts of adolescents in Azerbaijan" and the "Children and Law" book prepared by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, this requires both will, resources, and a sincere belief in the importance of the work, and the committee has demonstrated all of these.

"Another point that makes me happy is that Abil Bayramov, the author of the 'Children and Law' book, is a member of the Bar Association, and this is a matter of pride for us because this fact both shows the commitment of the legal community to children's rights and confirms that the members of the Bar Association make valuable contributions to society, especially to children. For this, I would like to thank him.

One of the main points that caught my attention in the study presented today is that legal thinking is one of the main pillars of society, and its formation during adolescence is especially important. This period is a stage in which a person's personality, sense of responsibility, and values ​​are formed, and the right direction here also creates a basis for the future society.

The purpose of the study is to understand the state of legal thinking of adolescents, to identify the social and psychological factors that affect it, and to reveal the existing gaps. Because without such an empirical basis, legal education policy cannot be established correctly.

In everyday life, we encounter various legal situations, and the same applies to children. Therefore, it is very important to explain rights and obligations in simple language, instill a sense of justice and responsibility. In this regard, the 'Children and Law' book is one of the first serious steps that fills a huge gap.

The purpose of the book is not just to memorize legal articles, but to give children the opportunity to understand the law through real-life situations. This approach is both simpler and more useful.

The role of a lawyer in protecting children's rights in a democratic society is very important. A lawyer is often the voice of a child who has difficulty expressing himself, defending his rights, and standing by him. A child's first contact with the legal system is often through a lawyer, and this experience shapes their future views.

If this contact is fair and professional, the child grows up as a person who believes in the law; this belief can be damaged. Therefore, this responsibility is very great.

As the Bar Association, we also understand this responsibility. Raising awareness, training, expanding free legal aid opportunities, and cooperation with schools in the field of children's rights are among our main directions. At the same time, cooperation with the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Issues also yields very important results in this area and serves to more effectively protect children's rights. Law is not just a set of laws, but a culture. It's the common duty of all of us to properly convey this culture to children," he noted.