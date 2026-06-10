U.S. begins airstrikes on Iran after helicopter shot down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The U.S. military has begun strikes against Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on its X page, Trend reports.

According to CENTCOM, the operation is being conducted for self-defense purposes and began at 17:00 Eastern Time.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," the statement says.