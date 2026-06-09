Kazakhstan appoints new vice minister of national economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Bekbolat Moldabekov has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan by a government resolution, Trend reports via the government’s press service.

He has been relieved of his previous post. Since November 2022, he had served as Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

Moldabekov was born in 1991 in the city of Taraz, Zhambyl region. From 2014 to 2016, he served as acting chief expert and chief expert at the Communications, Informatization and Information Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development. Between 2016 and 2018, he held positions as chief expert, head of department, and deputy director within the Ministry of Information and Communications.

In 2018–2019, he served as deputy director of the Digitalization Department of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

From 2019 to 2022, he held several senior roles in the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, including deputy director and director of departments responsible for digitalization, digital transformation and digital solutions, as well as deputy chairman of the Committee for Public Services.