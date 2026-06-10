Georgia highlights transit role in Turkmenistan-Europe transport links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Georgia highlighted its role in strengthening Turkmenistan-Europe transport connectivity through regional transit corridors during discussions with the Turkmen side, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov and Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani in Tbilisi. The meeting was also attended by Head of the Department of Trade Development and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Givi Zedelashvili, and Director General of Georgian Railway, Lasha Abashidze.

The discussions centered on cooperation in bilateral and regional transport routes, with particular emphasis on strengthening cargo flows between Central Asia and Europe through Georgia’s transit infrastructure. The parties reviewed opportunities to further optimize transport links and reinforce Georgia’s function as a key transit hub connecting the two regions.

In addition, the meeting addressed the continued development of logistics cooperation aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability, and capacity of regional transport networks that facilitate trade and connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Turkmenistan and Georgia maintain close cooperation in the field of regional transport connectivity, primarily through the advancement of the Trans-Caspian and Middle Corridor logistics network. This route serves as a vital link between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and European markets via the Caspian and Black seas.

A critical component of this transport system is the Caspian Sea ferry and port infrastructure. Within this framework, Turkmenistan operates the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, while Georgia provides access through the ports of Poti and Batumi. Together, these facilities support multimodal cargo transportation, integrating rail, maritime, and road networks to facilitate the movement of goods between Central Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, in March 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev visited Georgia, where he held discussions with local authorities focused on logistics and transit infrastructure, including cooperation with Georgian Black Sea ports such as Poti, which serve as key entry points for goods imported into Georgia and subsequently supplied to Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea.