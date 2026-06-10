Uzbekistan and Türkiye seek closer inter-parliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Senior lawmakers from Uzbekistan and Türkiye met to discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary relations and advancing broader strategic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Senate of Oliy Majlis.

Alisher Agzamkhodjayev, Chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Ties, Foreign Investments and Tourism, held talks with a Turkish delegation led by Veysel Tipioğlu, Chairman of the Security and Intelligence Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye strategic partnership and explored opportunities to further expand cooperation between their legislative bodies.

It was noted that relations between the two countries have reached a new level in recent years, driven by the strong political commitment and close ties between the presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye. Alongside growing cooperation in political, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian fields, parliamentary dialogue has also continued to deepen.

Discussions focused on exchanging experience in legislative drafting, parliamentary oversight, and committee activities, as well as strengthening institutional cooperation between the two parliaments.

Both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting broader bilateral relations and facilitating the implementation of joint initiatives across multiple sectors.

The meeting reflected the continued expansion of Uzbekistan-Türkiye relations, which have become one of the key partnerships in the region, supported by increasing political engagement and growing economic and cultural ties.