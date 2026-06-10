Uzbekistan, China's Si Jie Stone seek to expand investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbekistan and Chinese company Si Jie Stone discussed plans to expand investment cooperation and launch new manufacturing projects during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and company head Lian Huaiming, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the talks focused on opportunities to develop new production facilities in various regions of Uzbekistan and strengthen bilateral business ties.

During the meeting, Si Jie Stone presented two major investment proposals, including the construction of a high-tech battery recycling plant and the establishment of an export-oriented entertainment lighting equipment manufacturing facility.

The projects are aimed at supporting industrial development, promoting advanced manufacturing technologies, and expanding Uzbekistan’s export potential.

Both sides expressed interest in deepening cooperation and agreed to continue working on the phased implementation of the proposed initiatives.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign direct investment, expand industrial production, and develop environmentally sustainable manufacturing sectors as part of its broader economic modernization strategy.